Der Air & Style kehrt beim Billabong Air & Style Quarterpipe Contest an seinen Geburtsort nach Innsbruck zurück. T-Mobile supported die einzigartige Event Dokumentation The Tarte Show
The Tarte Show gibt euch einen exklusiven behind-the scenes Einblick in den meist diskutierten Snowboard Event in 2008, dem Air & Style Quaterpipe. Folgt Moderator, Snowboard Pro und Massen- Mobilisierer Marc André Tarte in 16 Episoden durch den Event und Seid dabei, wenn die Fahrer in Innsbruck eintreffen. Schnappt die aktuellsten Stories aus der Szene auf und erhascht einen Blick auf das prestigeträhtige Riders Dinner mit Pros wie Terje Haakonsen, Antti Autti und Kevin Pearce.
Danach bekommt ihr einen ganz persönlichen Einblick, wie es sich anfühlt, mit Marc und den Pros die Quarterpipe zu fahren. Desweiteren trifft Marc auf Tervor Andrew, selber Pro- Snowboarder und Frontmann seiner Band The Trouble, beim Konzert auf der Vice Party im Blue Chip, Innsbruck, um mit ihm über seine Sicht des Snowboardens und die Gemeinsamkeiten mit seiner zweiten Leidenschaft, der Musik, zu sprechen.
Zum Schluss geht es mit Marc zum Event: Seht die Queens of the Stoneage und Dynamite Deluxe backstage und live auf dem Konzert, habt Teil an der Atmosphäre im Riders Room und spührt die Spannung am Start Gate vor der tobenden Menge. Seht den Contest, den Gewinner, die Menge, die Party….
… und bekommt ein verkatertes, erschöpftes Event Resumé mit den Fahrern und dem Air & Style Team am Tag danach!
Marc André Tarte himself ist ’79 in Ottawa/Kanada geboren und fährt derzeit für Völkel Snowboards. Marc freut sich auf Euren Besuch auf seiner Tarte Show Seite bei myspace .
