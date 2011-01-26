Quiksilver feiert auf der ISPO 2011

Jahrzehnte lang galt die ISPO als das Partymekka der Boardsportszene. Spätestens seit dem der Kunstpark Ost eingeebnet wurde und die ISPO nur noch in der Wintersaison statt fand war Schluss mit den wilden Partys, denn P1 und Pasha luden nicht wirklich zu Exzessen und Verwüstungen ein. Quiksilver wagt zur ISPO 2011 mit der Quiksilver Funk Party eine Neuauflage der klassischen ISPO Partys und megadasher ist wie immer mit dabei. Gefeiert wird am Montag den 07. Februar 2011 ab 21:00 Uhr in der Alten Kongresshalle.

QUIKSILVER FUNK PARTY

The legendary Party is back!

Line-Up:

Panda Party-DJ-Team: Freez & Impro-Wise

+ Special Guest Mahara Mc Kay

Date:

Monday, February 7th 2011

Doors:

21:00

Location:

Alte Kongresshalle, Theresienhöhe 15

(U-Bahn Schwanthalerhöhe)

Links: www.funk.de, www.quiksilver-europe.com