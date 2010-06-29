Die Tony Hawk & FRIENDS SHOW 2010 kommt nach Berlin

Nach einer einzigartigen Show in Paris im November 2009 kommt Tony Hawk mit der Skateshow der Superlative im Gepäck am 8. Juli nach Berlin in die Max-Schmeling-Halle.
Zeitgleich zum Start der BRIGHT Messe 2010 in der Hauptstadt bringt Quiksilver den wohl bekanntesten Vert-Skater dieses Erdballs nach Berlin. Seit 1982 begeistert Tony Hawk die Skate-Welt und ein Ende ist nicht in Sicht, ganz im Gegenteil. Nachdem er mit der Tony Hawk Show jahrelang nur in den USA getourt ist, kommt er nun nach Europa, um an drei exklusiven Stops die Tony Hawk-Show zu präsentieren.
Neben dem Hauptevent in Berlin stehen noch Brighton und Barcelona und Rom auf dem Programm. Mit 21 Meter Breite und 7,40 Meter Höhe wird in die Max-Schmeling-Halle eine der gewaltigsten Rampen gebaut die der europäische Kontinent je gesehen hat.
Exklusiv und On Top werden N*E*R*D, die Band der Star-Produzenten Pharrell Williams und Chad Hugo die Halle zum kochen bringen. Es wird zudem einzige Show der Band in Deutschland sein. Die Band bringt am 03.09.2010 ihr neues Album „NOTHING“ in die Läden und präsentiert bei der Show einen ersten Eindruck vom neuen Werk. Eine musikalische Bombe also – soviel sei gesagt: Die Half-Pipe wird ein Teil der Bühne
Alle Infos dazu auf: www.quiksilver-europe.com und www.brighttradeshow.com.
dear friend thkans for your purchase shoes with our website ,but very sorry for tell you that you ordered that shoes have sellout in our company now ,we have try to order it from other city ,but not have it still , so we hope you can change it to other model, and you can choose any other model in our website ,when you choose ok tell us please ,then we will send to you as soon as possible and we will send to you a gift for thkans for your change ,thanks ,waiting for you !
142BUENOS DIAS, SOY SALVADOREÃƒÂ‘O Y PERIODISTA DE PROFESIÃƒÂ“N, SOY EMPLEADO Y ME GUSTARIA SABER QUE PUEDO HACER PARA PARTICIPAR EN UNA ASOCIACION ALTRUISTA, YO TAMBIEN DECEO EN MI CORAZÃƒÂ“N PODER AYUDAR A PERSONAS QUE LO NECESITEN Y CONTINUAR LA OBRA DE DIOS.DIOS LES BENDIGA
you're not wrong there. I think they missed out big time, although given the venture capital they've raised in the past year or so I'd still say that the founders have done ok out of the site.
Provata nuova veste con IE8 e Firefox.Cliccando sui commenti mi si apre una nuova finestra (Ã¨ giusto cosÃ¬?) che su IE8 Ã¨ mooooooooooolto lenta, su Firefox scheggia via.
Yes, I visited him in the hospital twice and have been nice to him and picked all the paragon options like a good friend. And then he asked me to lunch and the convo goes from there.
Oh Steph, you write so beautifully. That photo just breaks my heart. You guys are so strong to get through such a difficult time. The girls would be so proud of you xx
Definitely… but it’s time to end this diet war, this dogma on what to eat or not. Our world does not need more war than there already is. In the second video on her channel she talks about how people insulted her body- approached her and she was truly hurt by this. This is what has been going on, on both sides… vegans/ paleo folks..ect. It’s sick and messy out there and it hurts people more than it helps them.
So wirklich reiÃŸt das Lied nicht vom Hocker, haste recht! Als Comeback taugt es aber, solange sie nicht weiter so machen sondern wieder abrocken bekommt es von mir noch nen Daumen hoch. 🙂