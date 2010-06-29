Die Tony Hawk & FRIENDS SHOW 2010 kommt nach Berlin

Nach einer einzigartigen Show in Paris im November 2009 kommt Tony Hawk mit der Skateshow der Superlative im Gepäck am 8. Juli nach Berlin in die Max-Schmeling-Halle.

Zeitgleich zum Start der BRIGHT Messe 2010 in der Hauptstadt bringt Quiksilver den wohl bekanntesten Vert-Skater dieses Erdballs nach Berlin. Seit 1982 begeistert Tony Hawk die Skate-Welt und ein Ende ist nicht in Sicht, ganz im Gegenteil. Nachdem er mit der Tony Hawk Show jahrelang nur in den USA getourt ist, kommt er nun nach Europa, um an drei exklusiven Stops die Tony Hawk-Show zu präsentieren.

Neben dem Hauptevent in Berlin stehen noch Brighton und Barcelona und Rom auf dem Programm. Mit 21 Meter Breite und 7,40 Meter Höhe wird in die Max-Schmeling-Halle eine der gewaltigsten Rampen gebaut die der europäische Kontinent je gesehen hat.

Exklusiv und On Top werden N*E*R*D, die Band der Star-Produzenten Pharrell Williams und Chad Hugo die Halle zum kochen bringen. Es wird zudem einzige Show der Band in Deutschland sein. Die Band bringt am 03.09.2010 ihr neues Album „NOTHING“ in die Läden und präsentiert bei der Show einen ersten Eindruck vom neuen Werk. Eine musikalische Bombe also – soviel sei gesagt: Die Half-Pipe wird ein Teil der Bühne

Alle Infos dazu auf: www.quiksilver-europe.com und www.brighttradeshow.com.