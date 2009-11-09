Neue saison bei Mellow Park am Kitzsteinhorn

Der Glacier Park ist einer von drei Parks des Kitzsteinhorn Mellow Parks und bleibt bis Mitte Dezember geöffnet. Dann öffnen auch Easy Park und Central Park. Aktuell bietet der Glacier Park auf 2.900 Metern dreizehn Features für Beginner, Fortgeschrittene und Profis. Im Laufe der nächsten Wochen werden weitere Kicker und bei entsprechenden Schneebedingungen auch eine Quarterpipe dazukommen. Die Easy Jibline bietet Beginnern kleinere Obstacles wie Flat- und Rainbow-Boxen sowie zwei 5-Meter-Roller. Die Medium Kickerline besteht momentan aus einem 8-Meter- und einem 10-Meter-Roller; die Hard/Pro Jibline bietet Herausforderungen wie eine 9-Meter Down-Rail oder eine 24 Meter lange Flat-Down-Box.

Für Railslides, Spins und Airs bietet der Kitzsteinhorn Mellow Park diesen Winter wieder das volle Programm: Von Oktober bis Juni können sich Snowboarder und Newschool-Skifahrer aller Könnensstufen in Glacier Park, Central Park, Halfpipe, Easy Park sowie im neuen Railgarden am Lechnerberg vergnügen. Die Parks werden von Mellow Constructions designt und täglich von der engagierten Shaper-Crew vor Ort gepflegt.

Ab Mitte Dezember wird der Central Park im unteren Bereich der Sonnenkarbahn auf schneesicheren 2.515 Metern Seehöhe für Fortgeschrittene und Profis bereitstehen. 20 Obstacles mit Rails und Kickern lassen keine Wünsche offen. Zudem liegt der Central Park direkt beim Volvo ICE CAMP, das mit einmaligem Eisdesign, Iglus und Bars zum Chillen einlädt. Die Halfpipe befindet sich ebenfalls an der Sonnenkarbahn. Der Easy Park im oberen Bereich der Sonnenkarbahn ist das Freestyle-Terrain für Beginner und leicht Fortgeschrittene. Er wird diese Saison um 50 Meter nach unten verlängert, so dass er mit dem Central Park verbunden ist. Ideal für Kids und Anfänger ist auch die Easycross Line an der Piste 8a. Und bei Sonnenuntergang trifft man sich im Winter 2009/10 im neuen Railgarden am Lechnerberg mitten im Ortszentrum von Kaprun.