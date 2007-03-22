Wer interesse an extrem guten Sportfotografien hat sollte einmal einen Blick auf die Seite von Red Bull Illume werfen. Bei der Red Bull Illume kämpfen die inspiriertesten Sport- und Outdoor-Fotografen um den Titel des Image of the year. Ihre eindringlichsten Bilder gehen 2007 in einer Wanderausstellung um die Welt. Der nächste Termin ist vom 07. – 24. Juni 2007 in Huntington Beach, CA.

